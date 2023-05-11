Some 118,000 people have been evacuated from conflict-affected regions in Ukraine since August 2022, the government press service has said in a statement.

In particular, about 70,000 people have moved from the eastern Donetsk region to safer areas within the country under the mandatory evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Among them are some 8,000 children and more than 3,000 people with reduced mobility.

Besides, about 25,000 people have been evacuated from the eastern Kharkiv region and 23,000 others left the southern Kherson region.

Last month, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that estimated 7 million Ukrainians had been internally displaced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and about 4.8 million of them were officially registered within government agencies as internally displaced persons.

20230511-065003