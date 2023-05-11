WORLD

118,000 evacuated from Ukraine’s conflict-hit regions since Aug 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Some 118,000 people have been evacuated from conflict-affected regions in Ukraine since August 2022, the government press service has said in a statement.

In particular, about 70,000 people have moved from the eastern Donetsk region to safer areas within the country under the mandatory evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Among them are some 8,000 children and more than 3,000 people with reduced mobility.

Besides, about 25,000 people have been evacuated from the eastern Kharkiv region and 23,000 others left the southern Kherson region.

Last month, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that estimated 7 million Ukrainians had been internally displaced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and about 4.8 million of them were officially registered within government agencies as internally displaced persons.

20230511-065003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 African nations join hands to fight plastic pollution

    Astronomers find first-ever slimmer type of red giant stars

    Baghdad hospital blaze kills 82

    Russia won’t recognize Nord Stream leaks probe if domestic experts excluded:...