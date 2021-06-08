Eleven Covid related deaths and 1,184 new cases were reported in J&K during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that 421 cases and five deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 763 cases and six deaths from the Kashmir division while 2880 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Another confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the number of black fungus cases so far in J&K to 17.

As many as 302,651 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K so far out of which 276,733 have recovered, and 4,101 have succumbed.

Total number of active cases is 21,817 out of which 8,143 are from the Jammu division and 13,674 from the Kashmir division.

