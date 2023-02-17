New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) India Design’ 23 takes place at the NSIC grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, and includes five main sections: the ID Exhibit, a well-curated showcase of some of the known Indian and international brands; ID Symposium, where one can experience panel discussions, dialogues and inspiration through presentations with key industry names such as Arthur Mamou-Mani, Sabine Marcellis, Habibeh Madjdabadi, Mallika Sarabhai, Sameep Padora, Sanjay Puri, Emmanuel Galllina, Manuela Gatto (Zaha Hadid Architects); ID Honors, a platform that recognises and celebrates India’s best architecture and design projects; ID Hunar — Curated by Shabnam Gupta and Preeti Singh, this group exhibition celebrates and showcases 20 techniques, innovations and crafts that are being explored and experimented by the topmost architectural and interior design practices across India.

With an intent to bring forth the myriad of creative design expressions being used by studios in their works, ID Hunar showcases works of designers and architects of the likes of Ashiesh Shah, Abin Design Studio, Ravi Vazirani Studio, Studio Lotus, The Busride Studio, ClaY Architecture, Sanjyt Singh, Dipen Gada & Associates, Saka Studio, Anagram to name a few.

ID Collectibles is a groundbreaking collectible. Misha Bains, Head of Strategy at India, is the curator of the pavilion at ID 2023. Design ID, an exclusively selected area of ID Collectibles, shows modern design discoveries through the eyes of visionary Indian designers. It also features modern designs made using traditional skills and methods, illuminating the country’s growing design history. This sector offers a variety of limited-edition goods for design aficionados, collectors, and the general public that have distinctive form, function, and value. Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Klove, Pinakin Studio, BeatRoot Co, Stem Design, Design in Dukaan, and Josmo are just a handful of the top companies represented in this pavilion.

Living Traditions, a ceramics show, including some of the best female ceramic artists in the nation, was specially curated by Farah Siddhique and Natasha Mehta this year. Ceramicists have produced items that have become significant remnants of art, history, and culture, ranging from delicate painted motifs to highly polished bowls, animal figures, and totems. Living Traditions honours the ongoing contributions of working, professional Indian women ceramic artists who are inspired by inventiveness and tenacity.

Dates — February 23-26, 2023, NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, India.

