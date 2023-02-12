WORLD

12 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia air strike

An air raid carried out by troops including those from Somali National Army (SNA) killed 12 al-Shabab militants in the central region, the allied forces said on Sunday.

The collective self-defence air strike, which was carried out on Friday at the request of the Somali government, occurred in a remote area about 45 km southwest of Hobyo, Somalia, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a joint statement by the forces.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out war against al-Shabab, which is affiliated with the al-Qaida-linked terrorist network, since he was sworn into office in May 2022.

The Somali government forces backed by local militia have intensified the onslaught against the militants who have claimed credit to a series of terrorist attacks across the country.

