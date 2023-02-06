INDIA

12 cases of burglary in South Delhi solved, 2 arrested

With the arrest of a notorious burglar and a receiver of stolen items, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have solved 12 cases of theft registered across South Delhi.

The cases were reported in Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, RK Puram and Saket among other areas.

Police said that they recovered 15 mobile phones from the possession of the 45-year-old burglar identified as Bhupender alias Balle from Faridabad, Haryana, and the receiver Sonu, a 31-year-old resident of the capital city’s Badarpur area.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said that on February 3, specific inputs were received regarding the presence of a desperate burglar in the area following which a police team laid a trap at Faridabad and succeeded in arresting Bhupender.

On cursory search, police found eight stolen mobile phones and a pair of Air Pods in Bhupender’s possession.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come out of jail two months ago and he is a habitual burglar. He used to steal mobile phones, laptops, purses from houses and sold the stolen mobile phones to Sonu,” said the DCP.

A further raid was conducted in Badarpur which led to Sonu’s arrest.

“A total of seven stolen mobile phones recovered from his possession,” said the official, adding that Bhupender is also found previously involved in 23 cases of burglary and house thefts.

