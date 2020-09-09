12 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 9 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 165 patients still being treated, including two in severe conditions, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,347 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 85,146 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/