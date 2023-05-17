INDIA

12 days after Pawar’s ‘resignation’ jolt, NCP gears for intra-party elections

NewsWire
0
0

Exactly 12 days after the Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar’s “resignation bolt”, the party is now geared up for organisational elections, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Pawar presided over the NCP Core Committee meeting in which discussions focussed on the upcoming civic, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, besides intra-party polls, said chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

As he had promised on May 5 to rejig the party and bring up youngsters in leadership roles, Pawar on Wednesday directed that the party’s organisational elections must be conducted as soon as possible.

Accordingly, two senior leaders and ex-ministers Dilip Walse-Patil and Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar have been appointed as returning officers for Maharashtra and Mumbai, respectively.

They will discuss and soon announce the schedule for the NCP internal polls in Mumbai and entire Maharashtra, he said.

Additionally, senior leaders and former ministers like Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Shashikant Shinde, Sunil Shelke, Ashok Pawar, Anil Patil, and Aniket Tatkare have been appointed Booth Committee heads for various regions.

Other senior leaders are named as in-charge of various districts to oversee the organisational affairs of the party for the respective Lok Sabha and assembly seats falling in their jurisdictions.

Within a couple of months, the party will appoint booth-level workers and coordinators for each constituency for the upcoming general elections, said Tapase.

The NCP has also planned a grand 24th anniversary celebration on June 10, this time in Ahmednagar.

The Core Committee took strong objections to the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to revoke the suspension of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

“Is the BJP expressing gratitude to Singh for having falsely framed Anil Deshmukh in a fake corruption case based only on ‘hearsay and rumours’ without having an iota of evidence to back his claims?” demanded Tapase.

He said that the NCP will raise this and other similar issues before the masses to expose Shinde-Fadnavis who resorted to such tactics to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

Top NCP leaders like Pawar, state President Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Fauzia Khan, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and others attended the first Core Committee meet coming just three days after the BJP was trounced in Karnataka, gladdening Opposition circles in Maharashtra.

20230517-181202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab done, now all eyes on Rahul’s visit to Chhattisgarh

    Another Assam student held for allegedly supporting ULFA-I

    Zoo launched in Gorakhpur to boost tourism

    Bindu remembers how she impressed Rajesh Khanna in ‘Do Raaste’