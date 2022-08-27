INDIA

12 earthquakes jolt J&K in 5 days

A minor earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, increasing the number of temblors to strike the union territory to 12 in the last five days, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the quake occurred at 4.32 a.m. on Saturday with latitude 32.87 degrees north and longitude 75.46 degrees east.

The epicentre was 26 km southwest of Bhaderwah town in Jammu division and its depth was 10 km inside the earth’s crust.

In the last five days, tremors were reported in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu division.

Some local earth scientists have cautioned that these small tremors could be the precursor of a major seismic event in the offing.

Others have said that these were beneficial because through these small occurrences the built-up pressure inside the earth is released that can avoid a major seismic event.

