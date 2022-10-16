INDIA

12 held for liquor party in dry Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

At least 12 people were arrested during a raid on a flat where a liquor party was going on in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur area, police said on Sunday.

The police raided the flat on Saturday night after getting a complaint.

According to the Vastrapur police station officer, the city control room received a call from Deputy Commissioner Zone-5 Baldev Desai informing that a liquor party was going in an adjacent flat of his apartment in Anik Society complex in Vastrapur.

The Vastrapur police carried out the raid and arrested 12 persons, including four females.

The police recovered four empty bottles, one hookah, and also seized material worth Rs 9 lakh used in the crime, including mobile phones.

The flat was on rent in the name of a Zankhana Maheshwari since the last one year. Those arrested are Nirav Shah, Anand Sinha, Zenil Sayara, Pankaj Keshwani, Kisan Desai, Hetal Golwas, Muskan, Deval Rupani, Richa and Chirag Bhatt.

Gujarat is a dry state and manufacture, consumption and sale of alcohol are banned.

20221016-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man arrested in Bengaluru for killing wife

    CBI arrests seven ECL officials in Bengal coal scam

    Toolkit row: Truth remains unafraid, says Rahul Gandhi

    Small transgressions occur at LAC, ITBP gives appropriate response: DG