INDIASPORTS

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

NewsWire
0
1

Twelve persons participating in gambling on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches – with foreign currency – were held in Ahmedabad after a raid at private house on Tuesday, police said.

As per Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials, the suspects were discovered engaging in online betting during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, utilising foreign currencies for their wagers.

Two additional suspects remain at large.

According to the FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, the police received a tip that led them to a bungalow in Chandkheda, where the accused had assembled and opened bank accounts under false names for the purpose of betting on IPL matches. Upon raiding the premises, authorities found 12 people lying on mattresses, using phones and laptops to watch the match, take notes, and place bets.

The suspects have been identified, and their electronic devices containing records of numerous transactions linked to various cricket matches and banks have been seized. Items confiscated during the raid include phones, laptops, and currencies worth Rs 4.84 lakh.

The two main suspects, Ravi Mali and Jeetu Mali, are still wanted by the police.

The arrested individuals face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Gambling Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

20230425-220805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC quashes criminal proceedings against PwC Ltd

    Shops, businesses in TN district can operate till 10 p.m.

    UP launches portal for ‘One Family, One ID’

    Only BJP national leadership can decide on political alliance in TN:...