WORLD

12 injured, 3 detained in mall shooting in US’s South Carolina

NewsWire
0
0

Twelve people were injured during a shopping mall shooting in the southeastern US state of South Carolina, local authorities said.

Police said three people have been detained in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia on Saturday afternoon, adding that they do not believe this is a random incident.

Police Chief, Skip Holbrook told the media that among the injured, 10 people were hit by gunfire, while two others were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220417-062203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-cop jailed for fatally shooting African-American man

    George Soros likens Russian military operation in Ukraine to Nazi siege...

    Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi air base

    France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over submarine row