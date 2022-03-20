INDIA

12 injured in clash over UP election rivalry

Twelve people were injured in a group clash which took place over the rivalry in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Panic spread in the Gambhirpur village of Bithoor after the two-sides resorted to stone pelting and also indulged in firing.

Ram Chandra, a resident of Gambhirpur, had won the election of the village head against Dharmendra who had also contested.

“In the recently held Assembly elections, both sides supported different political parties. Late on Saturday, there was an altercation between the two sides over raising of slogans. Soon people from both the sides gathered with lathis, sticks and sharp-edged weapons and attacked each other. Few among them resorted to firing,” said village sources.

Four people from Dharmendra’s side and eight from Ram Chandra’s side were injured, the police said.

Inspector Bithoor police station Sanjay Pandey said on the basis of complaints, cross FIRs have been registered and investigations are on.

He said that all injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.

