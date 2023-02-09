WORLD

12 killed, 63 injured in road accident in Tanzania

NewsWire
0
0

At least 12 people were killed and 63 others injured in a road accident in Tanzania’s central district of Kongwa in Dodoma Region, an official said.

Rosemary Senyamule, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, on Thursday said the accident involved a bus and a truck that collided head-on at midnight on Wednesday at Silwa village along the Dodoma-Morogoro highway.

“Eight men and four women travelling in the bus were killed on the spot,” said Senyamule, adding that 63 of the injured persons were rushed to Kongwa District government hospital.

She said the bus was heading to Bukoba in Kagera region from the port city of Dar Es Salaam before it collided with the truck that was ferrying cement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Awadh Haji, head of police operations and training, said the collision occurred after the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle without taking precautions.

20230210-030802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Erdogan urges Israel to not allow ‘provocations’ against status of Al-Aqsa...

    Injured Jamieson available to bat for New Zealand ‘if required’ on...

    New Amazon shopping cart lets users scan & pay to skip...

    Australia records first Omicron death