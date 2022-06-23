Snowfall and freezing weather have claimed the lives of 12 children in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

The natural disaster took place in Yugal area of Chawkay district, the news agency reported on Thursday without providing more details.

Locals on condition of anonymity said the calamity took place a couple of days ago when the families of nomads were taking their animals to the mountains for grazing. All victims belonged to the nomad families.

Parts of the war-torn Afghanistan have recently been the scene of heavy rain and flooding as dozens of people, according to officials, have lost their lives in flash floods across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to downpour and flooding, more than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in an earthquake that jolted eastern Paktika and Khost provinces early on Wednesday.

