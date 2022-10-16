WORLD

12 killed in mass shooting in bar in Mexico

At least 12 people were killed and three others injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in Mexico’s Irapuato city in Guanajuato state, local media reported.

Around six men and as many women were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, CNN reported , quoting city’s Secretary of Citizen Safety statement.

Search is on for the unidentified gunmen.

This is the second mass shooting in less than a month in the state of Guanajuato.

In the earlier incident, 18 people, including a city mayor, were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened firing at a town hall in San Miguel Totolapan city in Mexico.

