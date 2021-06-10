At least 12 people were killed after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine on a highway in Peru’s Pataz province.

The accident occurred in an area known as the “Devil’s Balcony”, as the vehicle, owned by the Turismo Rosita company, was covering the Trujillo-Pataz route in the highlands of the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, of which four were injured and 11 are missing, sub-prefect of Parcoy Eleodoro Castaneda told local media on Wednesday.

Those injured were taken to health centres in the towns of Vijus and Chagual.

–IANS

ksk/