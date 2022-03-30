WORLD

12 killed in Russia’s airstrike on Ukraine’s regional administration building

At least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured in an airstrike carried out by Russia’s forces on a regional administration building in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mykolayiv, the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

The airstrike, which occurred at about 8.45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT), destroyed the central section of the nine-story building, the ministry said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, 18 people were rescued from the debris following the attack.

The search and rescue operation is under way, the ministry said.

