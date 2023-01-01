Continuing the crackdown on those stealing mobiles in crowds, Goa Police on Sunday arrested another 12 accused persons from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and West Bengal for allegedly being in possession of robbed mobile phones.

Police have recovered 55 mobile phones, worth Rs 15 lakh, from their possession.

North Goa’s Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police patrolling in Calangute rounded up the 12 suspects, from whom they found robbed mobiles.

“All these suspects were found moving suspiciously at Calangute Beach and on questioning them, they could not give satisfactory answers regarding their presence in the vicinity and also could not justify the possession of mobile phones found in their possession. Total 55 mobile phones were found in their possession of different brands, all worth Rs 15 lakh,” Valsan said.

Cases were registered under Section 41 of Cr.P.C. and further investigations are on.

On Thursday, police had arrested 12 members of two gangs from Maharashtra involved in theft of mobile phones in the coastal state. A total of 41 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh had been recovered from them, while on Friday, 18 more people from Mumbai involved in stealing mobile phones were arrested and 29 high-end mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from their possession.

20230101-205203