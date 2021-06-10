Twelve more American soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

Eleven USFK service members wereinfected after arriving after arriving in South Korea between May 22 and June 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

One service member, stationed at the US Army Garrison Humphreys, tested positive on Wednesday.

The infected patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US army bases.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 897, according to Yonhap.

South Korea reported 611 more cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 146,303.

The death toll stood at 1,979.

–IANS

