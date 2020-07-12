12 Rajasthan ‘rebel’ Cong MLAs camping at Maneser hotel

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) Twelve Congress legislators of Rajasthan, who have put the Ashok Gehlot government in quandary after reportedly deciding to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are camping at ITC Grand Bharat, the five-star hotel in Maneser of the Gurugram district.

According to a top BJP source in Haryana, they belonged to the Sachin Pilot group.

Around 40 BJP legislators have also been lodged in the same hotel as the top leadership feels they are vulnerable and may go with the Congress.

They were brought here on Saturday evening by influential BJP leaders of Rajasthan and Delhi. Pilot reportedly met the MLAs here the same evening.

The hotel management has set up barricades some 500 meters from the main entrance of the property. Over a dozen bouncers in white clothes have also been deployed to keep the media away from the hotel.

The hotel seems to be favourite of dissident legislators and leaders.

In April, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were lodged here after the Kamal Nath government lost majority in the Assembly and quit.

Earlier, some MLAs from Karnataka, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had the opportunity to enjoy the hospitality here under the lens of the local police and intelligence apparatus.

