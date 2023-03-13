Twelve stolen vehicles were recently recovered from a “chop shop” in Milton. Police said that the stolen plates were from Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Durham, York and Toronto.

On Friday, March 10, Halton police investigators searched a property in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line in Milton where they found the 12 stolen vehicles, and numerous stolen licence plates (approximately 20 associated to stolen vehicles).

Police said they also found additional vehicles in various stages of being “stripped” on the property. No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

In the meanwhile police are advising residents to take the following measures to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen: