Twelve terrorists were killed in an armed offensive of the Pakistani army in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the overnight operation, the security forces targeted a vehicle of the terrorists associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group by acting on an intelligence tip-off, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

“Terrorists’ movements and activities were being watched by intelligence tentacles for the last week. Terrorists were lured in by providing a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralized,” Xinhua news agency quoted the ISPR as saying.

Weapons, ammunition, and foreign currency were also recovered from the terrorists during the operation, the statement added.

Security Forces are carrying out clearance operations in the area, the ISPR said.

20230208-152201