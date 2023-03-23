The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 fishermen from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu near the Palk Bay.

In two mechanised boats, the fishermen from Jagadapattinam had ventured into the sea late Wednesday night.

According to the Coastal police station in Pudukottai, the fishermen had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) following which they were arrested.

Police sources also said that the two mechanized boats were also seized and the fishermen have been taken to Jaffna for questioning.

In the wake of the arrests, protests erupted in Pudukottai.

R. Meyyanathan, a fisherman, told IANS: “This is the extreme, we don’t know what to do now. The Centre must strongly intervene with the Sri Lankan government and assure the safety of our fishermen.”

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 16 fishermen from Pudukottai and Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterM.K. Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for his immediate intervention.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP had also written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for immediate relief to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan Navy had announced that it would carry out regular patrols and those who were found violating the IMBL and crossed over to the Lankan side would be arrested and put on trial in the island nation.

