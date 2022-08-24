INDIA

12 UP IAS officers transferred

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 12 IAS officers.

According to a state government spokesman, Vipin Kumar Jain has been appointed special secretary, geology and mining Department. Jagdish has been made additional managing director, Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation and Ajay Kumar Dwivedi has been made special secretary, agriculture production commissioner office.

Charchit Gaud has been made vice-chairman, Agra Development Authority. Diksha Jain has been made CDO, Firozabad.

Madhusudan Nagraj Hulgi has been made special secretary, agriculture production commissioner office, Shailesh Kumar has been made vice-chairman, Moradabad Development Authority and Junaid Ahmed has been made chief development officer, Jhansi.

Nisha has been made secretary, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and Sanirman Karamkar Kalyan Board.

Alok Kumar has been made secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj and Gunjan Dwivedi has been made chief development officer, Kushinagar.

Anuraj Jain has been made chief development officer, Ambedkar Nagar. Khempal Singh will continue on the post of additional commissioner, cooperatives.

20220824-083006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI raids premises of Crompton Greaves in bank fraud case

    Man ends life after police demands bribe for tracing daughter

    SBI ex-chairman arrest: Raj Police intensify search for others, fear accused...

    Telangana Congress MLA hints at joining BJP