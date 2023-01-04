At least 12 people with respiratory issues who were undergoing treatment have died in the last 48 hours here, as the air quality declined to “alarming” levels, officials said on Wednesday.

The dozen deaths have been reported from Dhanbad’s Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMC).

Sources said that it is being feared that the condition of more patients with similar problems admitted to other hospitals may also turn critical.

There has been a spike in the number of patients with asthma, pneumonia and pulmonary diseases in most of the hospitals in the city.

Those with respiratory complaints who died on Monday and Tuesday included Etwari Devi, Bandhi Mohan, Brahmadev Mahato, Sureshwar Mahato, Lagni Devi, Abhijeet Kumar, Ramnath Bansfor, Nitya Kumari, Bablu Bind, Mahavir Saav, Chhotu Goswami and Vijay Yadav.

Officials said that of the 12 individuals, eight were aged above 60 or more.

None of the deceased persons were tested for Covid-19.

The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board has said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Dhanbad may remain above 300 for the next few days, adding that it may cause breathing problems.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to use masks.

20230105-000003