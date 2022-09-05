HEALTHINDIA

12-year girl latest rabies victim in Kerala despite vaccine

A-12 year-old girl on Monday became yet another victim of rabies in Kerala as she passed away on Monday afternoon despite being administered three anti-rabies vaccine during treatment.

Abhirami was bitten by a stray dog on August 24 near her home at Pathanamthitta and after being treated at a local hospital, was on Friday, shifted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital for expert treatment.

“We did our best and gave her all the best treatment, but sadly we could not save her life,” said the hospital superindent.

The parents allege that they did not get proper treatment at the first hospital where she was taken.

Incidentally, this is the third death that has been reported in the past few weeks and last week this became an issue in the Assembly especially about the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine given free of cost across all state-run hospitals.

The state has been reporting numerous cases of the menace of stray dogs who end up biting people.

A petition is shortly coming up on the stray dog menace in the Supreme Court.

20220905-185403

