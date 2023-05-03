A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in C. B. Ganj area in Bareilly while another child was also injured.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when dogs attacked the victim, Ayaan, who was playing with his friends in Khana Gauntiya village.

The boy ran for his life as the stray dogs went after him. However, he fell down on the ground, following which the dogs pounced on him.

Passers-by saw the boy being attacked by dogs and rescued him. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Two months ago, a three-year-old girl died after she was mauled by stray dogs. She was playing outside her house when the canines pounced on her and dragged her for 150 metres, before killing her.

A similar attack took place in December last year when stray dogs suddenly attacked a 12-year-old boy called Golu, injuring him in the process, in Mathurapur village in C.B. Ganj area.

