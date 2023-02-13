INDIALIFESTYLE

12-year-old boy perishes in Mumbai slum fire

A minor boy was killed when a massive fire broke out in around 50-100 hutments in a slum colony in suburban Malad east here on Monday morning, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported are 11 a.m. in Jamrishi Nagar in Kurar village and quickly spread to other hutments.

At least five fire-tenders rushed to battle the conflagration and prevented it from spreading further while the cooling operations were on.

A 12-year-old boy, Prem Tukaram Bore was found from one of the burnt hutments and was declared dead at the BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

The cause of the fire is being probed and further details of casualties are awaited.

