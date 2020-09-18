12-year-old Hyderabad girl falls into drain, washed away

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl died after falling into a drain while cycling in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening following heavy rains but came to light on Friday after the girl’s body was recovered from a lake, about two km away from the place where she was last seen riding the bicycle.

K. Sumedha, a Class 5 student, had left her house in Santoshi Mata colony in Neredmet area under the Rachakonda police commissionerate at around 6 p.m. for cycling. As she did not return home till late in the night, the family approached the police and lodged a missing complaint.

Family members and police launched frantic efforts to trace her. Rescue workers were also pressed into service.

Police scanned the CCTV footage, which showed her cycling in the colony till 7 p.m. Her cycle was found near the open drain on Friday morning.

The rescue workers searched the drain and it was around noon that the body was found in Banda Cheruvu lake in which the drain joins.

Sumedha’s family plunged into gloom. Family members said the girl had left the house after asking her grandmother to prepare Maggi by the time she returned home.

Neredmet Inspector A. Narasimha Swamy said the body was sent to the Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

–IANS

ms/vd