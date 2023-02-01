INDIALIFESTYLE

12-yr-old girl narrowly escapes pet dog attack in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old girl had a narrow escape after a Labrador dog jumped at her and attacked her in Uniworld Garden City-2, Sector-47 in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The victim’s family members said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the girl along with her mother were waiting for the lift on the ground floor of their society and the dog attacked her after coming out from the lift.

Dipti Jain, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter had a narrow escape as she and the security guard saved her from the attack.

She said this was not the first such instance. According to Jain, dogs have attacked people in the neighbourhood but not so seriously, however, they had taken up the issue with the RWA on several occasions but the owners did not take it seriously.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the dog had made three attempts on the girl.

ASI Ajit Singh, the investigation officer, said that they have received a complaint from the victim’s family against Supardha Ghosh, the dog owner and accordingly action will be taken as per the statement.

20230201-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh HC terms appointment of advisors ‘dangerous’

    Denial of a ‘chapati’ leads to murder in Delhi

    National Parents Day: Here’s a list of lesser known cultural destinations...

    NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against CPI-Maoist member in Kozhikode case