INDIA

12-yr-old girl raped at wedding venue in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district where she had come to attend a wedding, police said.

The incident took place in Mahuakhera police circle and the alleged accused who is yet to be identified, fled after committing the crime.

The girl, later narrated her ordeal to her family. She was taken to hospital and local police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (City), Kuldeep Gunawat, said, “A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and investigation is ongoing. Cops have inspected the venue and collected some evidence. Two police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.”

Mahuakhera Station House Officer (SHO), Vijaykant Sharma, added, “We are looking for the accused and we will divulge more details of the case soon.”

According to the locals, the girl was part of the marriage procession and she had gone there with her family. When all guests were busy with the wedding rituals, the accused lured her to a room and raped her.

20230212-050602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED takes action against Chinese fintech companies

    4 accused in Muzaffarnagar riots case acquitted for lack of evidence

    Two held as Bengaluru police busts fake RT-PCR certificate racket

    Three arrested for targeted killing in Punjab: DGP