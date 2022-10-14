INDIALIFESTYLE

12-yr-old who left home to bid adieu to Mulayam in UP

A 12-year-old boy from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district, left home to ‘see’ Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav when he learnt of the latter’s demise.

The boy, who gave his name as Sarnath Yadav, said he was distressed on learning about the leader’s demise and left home to go to Etawah.

“I reached Gorakhpur and then Lucknow. Someone gave me wrong directions and instead of reaching Etawah, I landed up in Kanpur,” he said.

In Kanpur, the GRP personnel saw him wandering around and brought him to their station.

“We have contacted his parents and they are coming here to take him back,” said a GRP official.

The boy said that he was an ardent supporter of Mulayam Singh and would continue to work for the late leader.

