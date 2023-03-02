INDIA

120 tigers and 209 leopards died in Madhya Pradesh in 5 years

NewsWire
0
0

The details of the deaths of leopards and tigers presented in the Assembly on Thursday revealed that 120 tigers and 209 leopards died in five years between 2014-2018 in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari had asked questions about the deaths of tigers and leopards.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that Tiger Reserve, National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary have been established for the protection of other wild animals.

For their safety, patrolling is done by the employees posted in the forest area on foot, elephants and vehicles, while suspicious persons are monitored.

Apart from this, joint inspection of power lines, checking in haats, monitoring of water sources, etc. are done from time to time.

In the past, tigers and leopards have died due to being hunted, fights among themselves, electrocution or disease, said Shah.

The minister said that in some cases of the death of wild animals, criminal elements have been found to be responsible, against whom action has been taken.

20230302-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhushan Kumar gifts Kartik Aaryan India’s first GT Orange McLaren to...

    Companies committed to cut emissions represent $38 tn economy: Report

    Janhvi has a special birthday post for ‘wise, witty’ brother Arjun

    Writing is about upholding beliefs that we think are important: Nobel...