122 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast

Tripoli, Aug 6 (IANS) The Libyan Navy on Tuesday said that 122 illegal immigrants have been rescued during the past three days off the country’s western coast.

The rescued immigrants were of different African, Asian and Arab nationalities and included women and children, the Libyan Navy said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

The immigrants were rescued off the coast of the capital Tripoli and taken to a reception centre in the city after being given humanitarian and medical assistance, the statement said.

Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, many of whom drown on the way.

Improved weather conditions increase the flows of illegal immigrants towards Europe, particularly off western Libyan coast.

–IANS

soni/