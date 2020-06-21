122 more test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Jammu, June 21 (IANS) A total of 122 more tested positive for coronavirus in J&K, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 5,956.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said 20 tested positive in the Jammu division and 102 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 82 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 3,382 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 2,492 in J&K out of which 579 are in the Jammu division and 1,913 are in the Kashmir division.

