122nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Shillong celebrated

Commemorating the 122nd anniversary of Swami Vivekanandas visit to Shillong, the foundation day celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Cultural Centre was held here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan praised Swami Vivekananda as a warrior saint who changed the destiny of India, inspiring the nation to rise against its enemies and embrace its unique identity.

The Governor also lauded Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on man-making and character building, which have produced countless selfless leaders.

He urged the youth to take up the mantle of leadership and excellence, to be willing to sacrifice their comforts, privileges, and preferences to help those who are less fortunate.

Chauhan also commended the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Quinton Road for its efforts in training about 2,100 students in computer and language skills and expressed hope that the Mission would continue to make a positive impact on the society.

20230427-231602

