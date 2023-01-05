HEALTHINDIA

124 int’l travelers test Covid positive, 11 types of variants found in India

NewsWire
0
0

After the Union Health Ministry made it mandatory for foreign arrivals to undergo RT-PCR tests upon their arrival in the country, a total of 124 international passengers have been found to be Covid-19 positive, a source said on Thursday, adding that 11 types of variants have been found so far in India.

The Health Ministry source said that a total of 19,227 international passengers have been screened across all ports in the country from December 24, 2022 to January 3.

Of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received in which the XBB variant, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples.

The other XBB variants are XBB.2, XBB.3, XBB.4, XBB.5.

The BF 7.4.1 variant has been found in one sample so far, the source said.

The source however, said none of the 11 variants seem to causing much problem as of now and no visible impact have been observed so far.

The other variant found in the country include BA.5, BQ 1.1 and BQ1.122, BQ 1. 1.5, CH1.1, CH.1.1.1, BF.7.4.1 and BB3.A

However, the source said that no visible impact have been observed of these variants in the country so far.

But, the month of January is crucial from the Covid point of view, he said, adding that the Covid vaccine is effective on all these variants.

20230105-143009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This AI tech can hear Covid in a cough

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 163.9mn

    4,801 new Covid cases, 32 deaths in Telangana

    Teachers, experts report rising behavioural issues in school kids post pandemic