125 boxes of liquor seized in Himachal Pradesh

In view of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Excise Department has seized 125 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor from Bilaspur district, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Yunus Khan said on Wednesday.

He said that the department had been receiving information about liquor being sold in the area for quite some time.

He said that the place where the liquor was seized was a closed shop and its owner was missing.

In another case, the task force of Baddi searched a Scorpio vehicle during checking of vehicles in Nalagarh and seized eight boxes of liquor from it.

He said that after the notification of the election, a campaign is going on against illegal liquor and goods which can affect the electoral process in the state, adding that “Teams of the department are thoroughly checking all the vehicles coming to the state at the inter-state borders.”

The department is taking action against people dealing in illegal liquor by setting up check-points in border areas and routes where smuggling is prevalent.

