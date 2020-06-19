125 more test positive, J&K COVID-19 tally at 5,680

Jammu, June 19 (IANS) Another 125 people tested positive on Friday in Jammu & Kashmir as the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 5,680 in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 125 tested positive, 23 in Jammu division and 102 in Kashmir division.

The total number of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 5,680 in J&K. So far, 75 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 3,194 have completely recovered.

The total number of active cases is now 2,411 in J&K out of which 639 are in Jammu division and 1,772 are in Kashmir division.

