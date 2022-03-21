INDIA

125-yr-old Yoga Guru gets Padma Shri

By NewsWire
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award to 125-year-old Swami Sivananda for his contribution towards Yoga at a Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here.

Born in Pattamadai, in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Swami Sivananda has authored 296 books on yoga, Vedanta, and a variety of subjects.

His books emphasised the practical application of Yoga philosophy over theoretical knowledge.

As Swami Sivananda entered the hall, he first bowed down in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, seeing that, also bowed down in front of him.

As he walked further towards the President’s chair, he again bowed down as a mark of respect towards the head of the state.

The video clip of 125-year-old Yoga Guru, receiving the award from the President went viral on social media with people showering their praises.

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These Awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

20220321-233803

