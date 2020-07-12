1,269 new cases push Telangana’s Covid tally to over 34K

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telangana on Sunday reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 34,671.

The number of new infections rose marginally despite less number of tests conducted compared to Saturday.

Out of 8,153 samples tested on Sunday, 1,269 were found positive. The figures for Saturday were 11,602 tests and 1,178 positive cases.

The state also recorded eight fresh fatalities pushing the death toll to 356.

For the second day in a row, the number of patients discharged/recovered was more than the number of new infections. As many as 1,539 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 22,482.

According to the director of public health, 11,883 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals or at home.

With the tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of samples tested in the state so far rose to 1,70,324.

Hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 800 of the new cases registered on Sunday. Rangareddy district was second with 132 cases, Medchal third with 94 and Sangareddy fourth with 36. The three districts share borders with Hyderabad.

The numbers show COVID-19 continuing to spread in all parts of the state. Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool reported 23 new cases each.

According to the media bulletin, 15,367 out of total 17,081 COVID beds in government hospitals are vacant.

–IANS

ms/skp/