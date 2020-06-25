127 test positive, J&K COVID-19 tally at 6,549

Jammu, June 25 (IANS) Another 127 people tested positive on Thursday as the number of active Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir rose to 2,492.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 127 tested positive, 14 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir Division.

Total number of people infected by the virus in J&K so far is 6,549. Three patients died Thursday due to the dreaded virus and the number of COVID-19 deaths in J&K is now 90.

So far, 3,967 patients have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 2,492 out of which 470 are in Jammu division and 2,022 are in Kashmir division.

