13.2 kg of heroin seized in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities have seized 13.2 kilogram of heroin in eastern Myanmar’s Shan State, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control reported.

Acting on a tipoff, anti-narcotics police raided a house in Muse town of northern Shan State on Wednesday and confiscated the heroin, the report said on Thursday.

A suspect was arrested for the case, and the seized narcotics are worth about 132 million kyats (over $62,875), it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The suspect was charged under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it said.

