HEALTHWORLD

13 African countries report 6,883 monkeypox cases in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Some 13 African countries have reported 6,883 monkeypox cases since the start of 2022, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed.

According to data released by the Africa CDC, 173 deaths and a case fatality ratio of 2.5 per cent have also been registered during the same period. The continental health agency noted that out of the 6,883 cases, 5,992 are suspected cases while 891 are confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The monkeypox cases were reported from eight endemic and five non-endemic countries. The eight endemic countries are Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Liberia and Nigeria; the five non-endemic countries are Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa and Sudan, according to the Africa CDC.

Following the announcement by the World Health Organization that declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern in July this year, the Africa CDC has been calling on African countries to strengthen laboratory diagnostic capacities and genomic sequencing capacity for monkeypox.

The continental health body also called on African states to develop and distribute both general and tailored risk communication messages for communities and vulnerable population groups.

Monkeypox, first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958, is assumed to transmit from wild animals such as rodents to people, or from human to human. It is a rare viral disease usually transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

20221028-031203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll of Lassa fever rises to 171 in Nigeria

    New Covid cases plunge to 16,604 in Karnataka

    Bihar Assembly Speaker turns corona positive to negative in one day

    Cambodia’s new Covid-19 cases drop to single digit, first time since...