INDIA

13 cadres of banned CPI-Maoist surrender in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

A total 13 Maoist cadres, who were close associates of the proscribed CPI-Maoist’s veteran leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias ‘Kanchan Da’, have surrendered in Dibrugarh and Cachar districts of Assam, officials said on Friday.

A police official said that following the crackdown of the security forces across the state, the Maoists were forced to surrender before the police late on Thursday night.

A Central Committee Member and an ideologue and strategist of CPI-Maoist, Bhattacharjee alias Jyotish alias Kabir alias Kanchan Da, who hailed from West Bengal’s Howrah district was arrested earlier this year from Assam’s Cachar.

Assam Police earlier this month had arrested Cachar trade union leader Dharitri Sharma for alleged links with the Maoist as it and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested several Maoist leaders this year in the northeastern state.

Senior Assam police officials claimed that the CPI-Maoist has been making attempts to spread their organisational base in the northeast region in general, and Assam in particular.

“The CPI-Maoist has been trying to create a red corridor in the northeast region to wage war in a coordinated manner with other like minded organizations.They have constituted a core committee in Assam to facilitate the command and control of the organisation,” an Assam Police official said.

20221118-224403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India has new Covid sub-variant of Omicron, may be alarming: Israeli...

    Taliban fired mortars on Salma Dam, symbol of Afghan-India friendship

    Take cognizance of Sisodia’s ‘baseless’ letter: Delhi L-G tells Kejriwal

    KTR calls Modi icon of partiality