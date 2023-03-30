INDIA

13 dead, girl still missing after stepwell collapse in Indore temple (3rd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

At least 13 people, a majority of them women, were killed after they fell into a deep steepwell at a temple in Indore on Thursday, while one minor girl was also also missing, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Out of the 13 fatalities so far, 10 were women. The death toll are likely to go up as some people are still missing.

“There was water into the well, which has turned into mud. A girl is reported missing. NDRF team is trying to find out some more people. So far, 13 dead bodies have been recovered,” Mishra added.

He said this unfortunate incident, which occurred at around 12.30 p.m. at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple as people came to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami, has sent shock waves across Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred after the roof over the the stepwell, said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and full with water, collapsed as over 25 people were standing on it.

“An inquiry has been ordered under into the matter. Rescue operation was started soon after the roof of the well collapsed, but narrow space at the accident spot created hindrance in quick rescue operations,” Mishra added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has express their grief over death of people in the incident. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya and Indore Mayor Pushymitra Bhargava have reached the spot.

20230330-172007

