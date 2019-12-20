13 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) At least 13 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Northern Railways, the Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by over six hours and 15 minutes, followed by the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express which was late by six hours and the Puru-New Delhi Purushottan Express by five hours and 30 minutes.

The Dibrugarh-New Delhi Brahmputra Express was also delayed by five hours and 30 minutes, while the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running behind its schedule by five hours.

The Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express was delayed by three hours and 40 minutes while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was running behind its schedule by three hours followed by Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garibrath by three hours.

On Saturday, at least 24 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by over two hours to six hours.

–IANS

