All 13 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad for a period of six years, by returning officer Brij Bhushan Dubey.

The elected candidates include nine from the BJP and four from the Samajwadi Party.

Seven ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government are among the elected candidates.

They include Maurya, Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, J.P.S. Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari and two others – Lucknow BJP chief Mukesh Sharma and Banwarilal Dohre.

The Samajwadi candidates elected on Monday include former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Jasmir Ansari, Mukul Yadav, son of former MLA Sobaran Singh Yadav who vacated his Karhal seat for Akhilesh Yadav in the Assembly polls, and Shahnawaz Khan.

