INDIA

13 elected unopposed to UP Legislative Assembly

NewsWire
0
0

All 13 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad for a period of six years, by returning officer Brij Bhushan Dubey.

The elected candidates include nine from the BJP and four from the Samajwadi Party.

Seven ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government are among the elected candidates.

They include Maurya, Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, J.P.S. Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari and two others – Lucknow BJP chief Mukesh Sharma and Banwarilal Dohre.

The Samajwadi candidates elected on Monday include former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Jasmir Ansari, Mukul Yadav, son of former MLA Sobaran Singh Yadav who vacated his Karhal seat for Akhilesh Yadav in the Assembly polls, and Shahnawaz Khan.

20220613-172802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global food crisis looms due to Ukraine war: Tharoor

    At 54-feet, Kolkata’s tallest Christmas tree with a big star

    K’taka BLP MLA accused of abducting woman corporator

    Assam, Meghalaya CMs to meet Shah on inter-state border dispute