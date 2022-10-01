The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on September 17, has received good response from the industry, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Till date, 13 organisations — MapMyIndia, CargoExchange, Freight Fox, Conmove, Intugine, Eikonatech, Yes Bank, Superprocure, CargoShakti, CloudStrats, Shyplite, APSEZL and AITWA — have signed non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to access data on ULIP.

Agreements with 11 more organisations like Instavans & Trucks, Bosch India, Portlinks, Shiprocket etc. are in the process, the ministry added.

The startups are gearing up to showcase their innovative ideas for creating new solutions for the sector whereas large enterprises are mulling to integrate with ULIP for simplifying complex logistics processes, verifying the documents of vendors as well as to get visibility of cargo movement.

As per the Ministry, ULIP is the promising initiative in the logistics sector that aims to bring ease of doing business in the logistics sector by simplifying the logistics processes, improving its efficiency, bringing in transparency and visibility, and reducing logistics cost and time.

The ULIP will enable the industry players to get secure access to the information related to logistics and resources available with various Ministries.

At present, 30 systems from seven Ministries are integrated through more than 100 APIs covering more than 1600 data fields for usage by the stakeholders.

ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data request simpler, faster and transparent.

A dedicated support team is working round the clock to provide support to the industry players for registration on the portal. After the registration, users need to submit their use-cases, which will then be reviewed based on the proposed usage of the requested data. After the successful review, users requesting for data will have to sign a NDA.

With signing of the NDAs, industry players can develop APIs for integration with ULIP. After the system security check and thorough testing of the integration, the users can fetch authentic data through ULIP from various government sources.

