At least 13 passengers had a miraculous escape when a lift plunged from four floors to the ground level in a commercial highrise here, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the C Wing of Trade World 16-storied building in Lower Parel.

The lift, in which around 12-13 persons were travelling, suddenly crashed from the fourth floor to the ground floor.

On hearing the crash sound, the building security personnel rushed to the spot and helped rescue the people trapped inside the broken lift.

While eight were taken to the Global Hospital, one was taken to the KEM Hospital and four others who sustained minor injuries were treated and allowed to go.

The condition of all the victims, including two women, is described as ‘stable’ during treatment, and the cause of the accident is being probed.

